Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,261 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Barclays by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays by 442.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barclays by 52.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.