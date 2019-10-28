Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ResMed by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,584,000 after buying an additional 1,320,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 13,733.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,241,000 after buying an additional 538,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,433,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after buying an additional 212,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,545,000 after buying an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $144.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $430,085.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $387,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,362 shares of company stock worth $8,017,477. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.