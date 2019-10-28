Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 5,241 Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEF opened at $7.88 on Monday. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEF. TheStreet lowered Telefonica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

