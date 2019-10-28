Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

