Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

QLYS opened at $79.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. Qualys has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,653.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $1,353,965 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Qualys by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

