Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Quarterhill from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

QTRH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Quarterhill will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quarterhill by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,740,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 61,476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quarterhill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Quarterhill by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Quarterhill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

