Quotient (QTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2020 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. Quotient has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Quotient news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

