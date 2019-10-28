QV Investors Inc. Buys 121,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 78.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,895,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,818,396. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

