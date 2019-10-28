QV Investors Inc. Buys 283,407 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,407 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 5.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $195,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

