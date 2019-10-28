QV Investors Inc. Has $94.88 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,633,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927,736 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 2.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cenovus Energy worth $94,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $16.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

CVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 186,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

