QV Investors Inc. Sells 2,725 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

AZO stock traded up $20.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,150.00. 23,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,752. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $729.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

