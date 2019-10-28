R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Research analysts forecast that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

