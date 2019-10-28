Radium (RADS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,342.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Radium has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $1,342.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024639 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,865,610 coins and its circulating supply is 3,856,823 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

