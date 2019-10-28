Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 51,900 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 66.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 63.08 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.