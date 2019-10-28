Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Boston Properties by 92.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $132.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

