Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of L Brands worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $17.76 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

