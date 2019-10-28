Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $29,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,412.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $135,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,555 shares of company stock worth $2,620,824 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

