Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,471 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Iqvia by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,207,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $678,063.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $164.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

