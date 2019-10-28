Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 604 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,420 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $137.06 on Monday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.76.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

