Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,447 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,604,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.