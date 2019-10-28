Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,555 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,735,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after acquiring an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $206,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $70,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $30.30 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.