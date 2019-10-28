Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Set at $221.00 by Wolfe Research

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has been assigned a $221.00 price target by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Shares of RTN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.61. 1,456,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.54. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $215.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

