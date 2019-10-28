RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

RBB opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Chang bought 115,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.