RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of RDI Reit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Get RDI Reit alerts:

Shares of LON:RDI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). 116,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,000. RDI Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 98.40 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a market capitalization of $487.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from RDI Reit’s previous dividend of $4.00. RDI Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.05%.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RDI Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RDI Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.