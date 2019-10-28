Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:RDIB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Reading International has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.31.

Get Reading International alerts:

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.