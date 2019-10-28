Realty Income (O) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Realty Income has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.28-3.33 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.28-3.33 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $80.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised their price target on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

