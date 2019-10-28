Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.95

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $1.95. Reebonz shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 3,465 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reebonz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Reebonz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Reebonz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Reebonz from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Reebonz in the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

