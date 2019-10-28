Regis (NYSE:RGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.14

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 6029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $817.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.52. Regis had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regis news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 590.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 213.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

