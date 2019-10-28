Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 9.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shot up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, 263,155 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 680,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Leanne Ratzlaff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$30,500.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

