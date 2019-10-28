RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $183.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $195.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,545.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

