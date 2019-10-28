Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.82 ($0.58), 41,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40.

About Renergen Limited Chess Depositary Interests 1:1 (ASX:RLT)

Renergen Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the alternative and renewable energy businesses in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. The company explores for, develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas and liquefied helium for use in the industrial user, liquid fuel substitution, helium, and power generation markets.

