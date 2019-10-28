Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of RCII opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.42. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 74.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

