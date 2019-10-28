Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CBS Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CBS in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CBS’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

CBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. CBS has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBS. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CBS during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

