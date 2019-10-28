Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

FCN stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 20,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

