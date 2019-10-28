Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.64) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

