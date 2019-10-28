Research Analysts Set Expectations for Icon Plc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Icon in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

Shares of ICLR opened at $148.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Icon by 363.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Icon by 6.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Icon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Icon by 65.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

