Reviewing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) & Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 1 4 3 0 2.25

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 211.11%. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 312.19%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -82.50% -69.70% Clearside Biomedical N/A -275.71% -147.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Clearside Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 71.76 -$5.73 million N/A N/A Clearside Biomedical $30,000.00 1,170.56 -$82.82 million ($2.69) -0.35

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Clearside Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia. In addition, the company is developing DM300, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment for acute pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

