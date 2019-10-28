Reviewing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and GDS (NYSE:GDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GDS does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 8 0 0 1.67 GDS 0 0 3 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $237.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. GDS has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.58% 63.04% 26.40% GDS -13.61% -6.70% -1.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and GDS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.44 billion 6.77 $352.79 million $10.00 25.41 GDS $406.09 million 12.06 -$65.01 million ($0.51) -81.75

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats GDS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.