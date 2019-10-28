Reviewing StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and StoneCastle Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 26.84% 16.61% 11.25% StoneCastle Financial 54.79% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and StoneCastle Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.54 $20.61 million N/A N/A StoneCastle Financial $17.73 million 8.15 $10.03 million $1.64 13.45

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCastle Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and StoneCastle Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCastle Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. StoneCastle Financial pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.