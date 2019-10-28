Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,326 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Copart were worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

CPRT stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

