Rhumbline Advisers Buys 736 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Cooper Companies worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $100,362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 63.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock opened at $281.75 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $228.65 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its 200-day moving average is $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

