Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,488 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

