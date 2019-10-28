Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Loews worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 267.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Loews by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

L stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.