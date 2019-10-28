Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,555 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Tyler Technologies worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 222,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 406,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,579 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $522,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,427,568.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,804.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,354 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $260.93 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average of $235.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

