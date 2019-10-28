Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE RPI.UN opened at C$40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.46 million and a P/E ratio of 19.10. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$30.99 and a 1 year high of C$45.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

