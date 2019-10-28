Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $61,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 287.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

