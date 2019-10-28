Rivetz Price Tops $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $402,621.00 and approximately $1,666.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Rivetz has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz launched on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

