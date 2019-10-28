Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 922 Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 45.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Shares of EV opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $47.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 10th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,301,483.30. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $168,547.29.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

