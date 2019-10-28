Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $225,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $20.79 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

