Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $71.19 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $101.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.73 and a beta of 1.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.